Biden's campaign chair acknowledges support 'slippage' but says he's staying in the race

President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to consider how stepping aside from the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee atop the ticket could be the party's best chance of preventing widespread losses in November.

Isolated as he battles a COVID-19 infection at his beach house in Delaware, Biden's already small circle of confidants before his debate fumbling has downsized further.

The president, who has insisted he can beat Republican Donald Trump, is with family and relying on a few longtime aides as he weighs whether to bow to the mounting pressure to drop out.

Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillion acknowledged "slippage" in support for the president, but insisted he is "absolutely" remaining in the race and that the campaign sees "multiple paths" to beating Trump.

"We have a lot of work to do to reassure the American people that yes he's old, but he can win," she told MSNBC's Morning Joe show.

But she said voters concerned about Biden's fitness to lead aren't switching to vote for Trump.

"They have questions, but they are staying with Joe Biden," she added.

At the same time, the Democratic National Committee's rulemaking arm expects to meet on Friday, pressing ahead with plans for a virtual roll call before August 7 to nominate the presidential pick, ahead of the party's convention later in the month in Chicago.