Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges Britain to help it strike deeper inside Russia as he addresses UK Cabinet

Some of Kyiv's allies are reluctant to let Ukraine use their weapons to strike Russian territory because of concerns that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. The British government has said it's up to Ukraine how to use missiles supplied by the U.K., as long as international law is upheld.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said he was seeking clarification about Ukraine’s ability to use Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain against targets in Russia. The Storm Shadow is an air-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles).

"We need a decision about long-distance weapons, long range, to use it,” Zelenskyy said. “We need it very much. They’re targeting our hospitals, schools. We just want to answer exactly to the point where from they target us.”

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said Ukraine already has permission to use the missiles against Russia, but the rules for exactly what can be targeted and under what circumstances are “complex questions” that are the subject of intense negotiations.

“We’re providing weapons to Ukraine for their defense of their sovereign country, and that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia, but that must be done by the Ukrainians. It must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law,” Healey told the BBC.

The United States, Ukraine's biggest military backer, recently shifted its position, with the Pentagon saying last month that Ukraine could use longer-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike targets inside Russia if it is acting in self-defense.