Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

DHAKA: Soldiers were out in force Saturday in cities around Bangladesh after another day of lethal clashes between student protesters and police prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel foreign visits.

This week's violence has killed at least 105 people so far, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals, and poses a significant challenge to Hasina's autocratic government after 15 years in office.

A government curfew went into effect at midnight and the premier's office asked the military to deploy troops after police again failed to subdue mayhem.

"The government has decided to impose a curfew and deploy the military in aid of the civilian authorities," Hasina's press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP.

Streets of the capital Dhaka were almost deserted at daybreak, with troops on foot and in armoured personnel carriers patrolling the sprawling megacity of 20 million.

Several rickshaw drivers downtown who ignored the curfew were told by police to return home.

The curfew will remain in effect until 10:00 am (0400 GMT) Sunday, private broadcaster Channel 24 reported.

Hasina had been due to leave the country on Sunday for a planned diplomatic tour but abandoned her plans after a week of escalating violence.

"She has cancelled her Spain and Brazil tours due to the prevailing situation, her press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP.