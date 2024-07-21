Biden drops out of 2024 election race

The Democratic Party is now plunged into chaos and needs to find a new candidate by November's election, with Vice President Kamala Harris the frontrunner.

Biden bowed out after weeks of pressure that began with a disastrous debate performance that raised fears over his health.

The stunning move makes Biden the first president in US history to pull out so late in an election race, and the first to bow out because of concerns over his mental acuity and health.

Biden spent more than three weeks resisting calls to step down following the shock of the June 27 debate, at one point insisting that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to back out.

In a bid to show he was up to the job, he gave a number of interviews and what was billed as a "big boy" press conference in which he took numerous questions, but made further gaffes including calling Harris "Vice President Trump."

A tide of voices within his own party calling on him to go, starting with donor and actor George Clooney and ending with former president Barack Obama, sealed his fate.

The end finally came shortly after Biden had been diagnosed with Covid, forcing him off the campaign trail and into isolation.