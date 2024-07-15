What to know about Trump assassination attempt and the investigation into the shooting

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how the gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get on a nearby roof and shoot and injure the former president at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

The gunman, who officials said was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple shots at the stage from an “elevated position outside of the rally venue,” the agency said. Trump was bloodied and said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” A spectator was killed.

An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos taken at the Trump rally, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking.

The roof was fewer than 150 meters (164 yards) from where Trump was speaking. Biden has directed an independent review of the security at the rally.