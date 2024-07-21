Israeli's latest airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 15 including children

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 15 people including women and children overnight in Gaza, according to hospital officials and a body count by an Associated Press journalist on Sunday.

The latest strikes occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to leave Monday for the United States, where he is expected to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress to make his case for the nine-month war against Hamas while cease-fire negotiations continue.

The already precarious humanitarian conditions inside besieged Gaza have worsened with the discovery of the polio virus as water and sanitation services have suffered for the territory’s population of 2.3 million, most of it displaced.

Traces of the virus were found in sewage samples in Gaza. The World Health Organization has said no one has been treated for symptoms caused by infection.

Israel’s military said solders would be vaccinated, and it would work with organizations to bring in vaccines for Palestinians.

Israel’s latest airstrikes were in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, where nine people including two children were killed, and the southern city of Khan Younis, where at least six people were killed including two girls. Men and women wept and embraced the small bodies in white shrouds.

“Unknown body of five-month baby” was written on one.

Smoke also rose from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, but there was no immediate word on casualties.