Honoured by Biden's endorsement, aim to defeat Trump in November: Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed by Joe Biden to be a new Democratic presidential nominee, has said that she intends to "earn and win" the nomination of the party and "do everything in my power" to unite the nation to defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump in November.

Harris, who received Biden's support to become the next Democratic presidential nominee after he quit the race for the White House, is poised to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major American political party.

Harris, 59, said she was honoured to receive Biden's endorsement and intends to earn and win the nomination of the Democratic Party.