Three Indian-American lawmakers endorse Kamala Harris for president

WASHINGTON: All five Indian-American lawmakers have hailed President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race and three of them threw their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's likely presidential nominee.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he decided to give up running for re-election as president of the United States and endorsed his deputy Harris to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party with just 107 days left until the November 5 elections.

There are five Indian-American lawmakers in the current House of Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera.

They all are Democrats.

Three of them Khanna, Thanedar and Jayapal -- have endorsed Harris, 59, so far.

Harris is the first-ever Indian American to be elected as the vice president of the country.