Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza humanitarian zone as war's toll passes 39,000 Palestinians

DEIR AL-BALAH: The Israeli military ordered the evacuation Monday of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning an operation against Hamas militants there.

The order triggered a new flight of Palestinians, many of whom had taken refuge there just in the past weeks.

Thousands of Palestinians, many carrying backpacks and accompanied by children, walked down dusty roads under the scorching sun.

Dilapidated cars with belongings tied on top maneuvered past buildings flattened by previous strikes. Many Palestinians have been uprooted multiple times in search of safety during Israel's air and ground campaign.

“We do not know where we are walking,” said Kholoud Al Dadas, as she clutched her children.

“This is our seventh or eighth time we have been displaced. While we were sleeping in our homes, they started shooting at us, bombing from everywhere.” Moments later, she collapsed in exhaustion.