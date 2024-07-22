Xplainer: What does Biden’s bowing out of Presidential elections imply for US, India?

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden’s announcement of bowing out of the Presidential race for the upcoming US elections is what most Democrats were hoping and egging for, and when Biden finally made the announcement on Sunday – many heaved a sigh of relief.

Biden’s (un)forgettable performance in the debate against former President Donald Trump (the official Presidential candidate for the Republican party) is what set the tone high for his stepping down. Biden also happens to the first US President to pull out so late in an election race and the first to bow out following concerns over his mental acuity and health.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President, and its been the best decision I have made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats- it is time to come together and beat Trump. Lets do this," said Biden on Sunday.

Kamala Harris thanked President Biden for the nomination and since she is a pro- it will be easy for her to debate and take Trump head on. But will she be able to surpass his followers? Only time will tell.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the US and for his decades of service to our country. I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said on Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as a top contender to replace Biden in the contest but it is still to be seen whether she will be the Presidential nomination or still be the Vice-Presidential nomination.