France's high-speed railway hit by 'sabotage' hours before Olympics; multiple Paris-London Eurostar trains cancelled

PARIS: France's high-speed rail network was hit by arson attacks that disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The operator of Eurostar has announced the cancellation of multiple Paris-London trains due to an act of sabotage on the French rail lines.

French officials described the attacks as “criminal actions" and said they were investigating whether they were linked to the Olympic Games. The disruptions as the world's eye was turning to Paris were expected to affect a quarter of a million people alone on Friday and endure through the weekend, and possibly longer, officials said.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described people fleeing from the scene of fires and the discovery of incendiary devices at the site.

“Everything indicates that these are criminal fires,” he said, reported Associated Press.

A source close to the investigation told news agency AFP the attacks were coordinated acts of "sabotage".

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes would be cancelled.

"SNCF was the victim of several simultaneous malicious acts overnight," the national train operator said, adding that the attacks affected its Atlantic, northern and eastern lines.

"Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities," it said, adding that traffic on the affected lines was "heavily disrupted" and the situation would last through the weekend as repairs are conducted.

SNCF chief executive Jean-Pierre Farandou said 800,000 passengers were affected.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete called the attacks an "outrageous criminal act" that would have "very serious consequences" for rail traffic throughout the weekend.

He said connections towards northern, eastern and northwestern France would be halved.