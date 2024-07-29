Harris campaign garners support; hosts thousands of events over weekend

WASHINGTON: The Kamala Harris campaign held thousands of events across the country over the weekend, focusing on battleground states, making a case for the vice president's vision of the US driven by people's power.

Vice President Harris, 59, is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

She officially declared her candidacy for president last week after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20.

She is, however, yet to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats.

The Harris campaign said on Sunday it has intensified its effort after raising a whopping USD 200 million in a week and with 17,000 volunteers having signed up.

Over the weekend, the campaign mobilised thousands of grassroots supporters who have signed up to volunteer since the campaign launch  through thousands of events, phone banks, and canvass launches across the battleground states.

Harris will be up against former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the high-stakes November 5 general elections.