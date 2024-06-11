Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers of turbulence-hit London to Singapore flight

In a statement, the SIA said compensation offers were sent to passengers on Monday.

Those who sustained "minor injuries" from the incident were offered USD 10,000 (SGD 13,500) in compensation.

"For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so," the statement said.

"Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of USD 25,000 to address their immediate needs," the SIA said.

"This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive,"it added.

A full refund of the airfare will be offered to all passengers of Flight SQ321, including those who did not suffer any injuries.

They would also receive delay compensation under the European Union or United Kingdom regulations, the SIA said.

No mention of compensation for the 18 crew members on board Flight SQ321 was made, according to a Channel News Asia report.