G7: PM Modi highlights concerns of Global South, calls for end to monopoly in tech

BARI: The world community must end the monopoly in technology and ensure its access for all to lay the foundation of an inclusive society and help eliminate social inequalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

In an address at the Outreach session of the summit of G7 advanced economies at Italy's Apulia region, Modi said India will work with all countries to make Artificial Intelligence transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible.

The prime minister said India's approach in the field of energy is based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

Highlighting the challenges facing the Global South, Modi said they are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world.

India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage, he said.

"In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member," he said.

"India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future," Modi said.

In his address at the Outreach session, French President Emmanuel Macron praised Prime Minister Modi's initiative on AI and digital public infrastructure during India's G20 presidency.