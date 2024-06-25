Israeli Supreme Court rules that the military must begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men

JERUSALEM: Israel's top court unanimously ruled Tuesday that the state must draft ultra-Orthodox Jewish men to military service, a decision that could upend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition.

The High Court of Justice's decision on the politically volatile issue came amid growing calls that ultra-Orthodox men, who have historically been granted sweeping exemptions from mandatory service, join the ranks as Israel wages an ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and prepares for potential fighting in Lebanon.

"The executive branch has no authority to order not to enforce the Security Service Law for yeshiva students in the absence of an appropriate legislative framework", the court said.

Without a law granting exemptions to students at Jewish seminaries, "the state must act to enforce the law," the justices said in the ruling.

They also ordered state to cease funding for yeshivas whose students dodge military service.

The court's ruling was a response to several petitions by civil society groups calling for mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox men.