UN tells Israel it will pause aid work in Gaza without better safety

JERUSALEM: Senior U.N. officials have told Israel they will suspend aid operations across Gaza unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, such as providing direct communication with Israeli forces on the ground, two U.N. officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials.

Israeli military officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Israel has acknowledged some military strikes on humanitarian workers, including an April attack that killed seven workers with the World Central Kitchen, and denied allegations of others. Israel says any such strikes are mistakes.

International criticism is growing over Israel’s campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians face severe and widespread hunger. The eight-month war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and basic goods to Gaza, which is now totally dependent on aid. The top United Nations court has concluded there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza — a charge Israel strongly denies.