Kenya's president says he won't sign finance bill that led protesters to storm parliament

NAIROBI: Kenyan President William Ruto said Wednesday he won't sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes, a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead. It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt, but Kenyans said the bill caused more economic pain as millions struggle to get by. The chaos on Tuesday led the government to deploy the military, and Ruto called protesters' actions “treasonous.”

The president now says the bill caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and he has listened to the people and “conceded.” It's a major setback for Ruto, who came to power vowing to help Kenyans cope with rising costs but has seen much of the country unite in opposition to his latest attempt at reforms.

"It is necessary for us to have a conversation as a nation on how to do we manage the affairs of the country together,” the president said.