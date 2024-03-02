Pakistan court confirms interim bail of Imran Khan in four cases related to May 9 violence and others

LAHORE: A Pakistani court has confirmed the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, according to a media report on Saturday.

The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases.

On May 9 last year, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali air base, the ISI building in Faisalabad, and the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing of the bail petitions of the PTI founder on Friday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed confirmed Khan's interim bail in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, The News International newspaper reported on Saturday.