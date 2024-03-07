New Delhi's priorities align with global community's overall objective in Afghanistan: India at UN

UNITED NATIONS: India's envoy to the UN has said that the overall objective of the global community in Afghanistan aligns with New Delhi's priorities in the war-torn nation, including the need to combat terrorism.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, told the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday that New Delhi pays close attention to the situation in the country, “which has a direct impact on us."

"Our objective is to establish long-term peace, security and stability” in Afghanistan, Kamboj said, as she told the top organ of the United Nations that India participated actively in the recent meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan held in Qatar.

"The overall objective of the vast majority of the international community aligns with India's priorities with respect to Afghanistan," she said.

"These include the need to counter terrorism, bring in inclusive governance, safeguard the rights and interests of women, children and minorities, counter-narcotics and the prioritisation of humanitarian assistance for the well-being of the people of the country,” she said.