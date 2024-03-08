Israel denies aid convoy shooting, claims troops ‘fired precisely’ on Gazans 'who posed threat'

JERUSALEM: Israel's army said Friday its initial probe into an incident that left more than 100 Gazans dead as crowds rushed an aid convoy found troops "fired precisely" at approaching suspects.

On February 29, world leaders had called for an investigation into the incident when the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Israeli forces opened fire on people scrambling for food from a truck convoy.

The Israeli military said at the time that a "stampede" occurred when thousands of people surrounded the convoy. Releasing its initial findings on Friday, the military said in a statement that the "command review" found that "troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy."

It added, however, that they "did fire at a number of suspects who approached the nearby forces and posed a threat to them."

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, in an updated toll issued Friday, said 120 people were killed in the February 29 incident and at least 750 others were wounded.

Witnesses said thousands of people had rushed towards aid trucks in Gaza City early that morning and that soldiers "fired at the crowd as people came too close to the tanks."

A United Nations team that visited Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital the day after the incident reported seeing "a large number of gunshot wounds" among dozens of Palestinian patients.