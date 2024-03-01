Gaza doctor says Israeli gunfire accounted for 80% of wounds at his hospital from aid convoy bloodshed

RAFAH: The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80% had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there had been heavy shooting by Israeli troops.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured Thursday, according to health officials, when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy. Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved towards them in a threatening way.

Dr Mohammed Salha, the acting director of Al-Awda Hospital, told The Associated Press that 176 wounded were brought to the facility, of whom 142 had suffered gunshot wounds. The other 34 showed injuries from a stampede.

He couldn't address the cause of death of those killed, because the bodies were taken to government-run hospitals to be counted. Officials at the other hospitals couldn't immediately be reached concerning the dead and other wounded.

The bloodshed underscored how chaos amid Israel's almost 5-month-old offensive has crippled the effort to bring aid to Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, a quarter of whom the UN says face starvation.

The UN and other aid groups have been pleading for safe corridors for aid convoys, saying it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies in most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order, with crowds of desperate people overwhelming aid convoys.

UN officials say hunger is even worse in the north, where several hundred thousand Palestinians remain, though the area has been isolated and mostly levelled since Israeli troops launched their ground offensive there in late October. UN agencies haven't delivered aid to the north in more than a month because of military restrictions and a lack of security, but several deliveries by other groups reached the area earlier this week.

Thursday's convoy wasn't organized by the UN. Instead, it appeared to have been monitored by the Israeli military, which said its troops were on hand to secure it to ensure it reached northern Gaza.

The ensuing shooting and bloodshed raise questions over whether Israel will be able to keep order if it goes through with its postwar plans for Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put forward a plan under which Israel would retain open-ended security and political control over the territory—an effective reoccupation—after Hamas is destroyed.

Under the plan, Palestinians picked by Israel would administer the territory, but it's uncertain if any would cooperate.