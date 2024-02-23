Israel PM proposes post-war Gaza plan, seeks 'indefinite freedom' for army to operate in besieged strip

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a plan for post-war Gaza that envisions local Palestinian officials without links to Hamas or its foreign backers governing the territory, Israeli media reported Friday.

The proposal, which Netanyahu submitted to his security cabinet late Thursday, would also see the Israeli army persisting in its war on Hamas until it achieves key goals. Those include dismantling Hamas and Islamic Jihad and securing the release of all hostages still held captive in Gaza.

After the war ends, Gaza's civil affairs would be run by "local officials with administrative experience" who are "not linked to countries or entities that support terrorism," the Times of Israel newspaper reported, quoting key elements of Netanyahu's plan.

Even after the war, the Israeli army would have "indefinite freedom" to operate throughout Gaza to prevent any resurgence of terror activity, according to the plan.

"The plan states that Israel will move forward with its already-in-motion project to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the strip's border," the report said, adding the zone would remain "as long as there is a security need for it."