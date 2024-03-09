'Come to Jesus': Biden frustration grows with Israel PM

WASHINGTON: With Gaza's humanitarian crisis growing more dire and his left flank in uproar, President Joe Biden is increasingly showing impatience with Israel's leader and making clear the United States will act on its own -- but few expect a dramatic break.

In his State of the Union address Thursday, Biden announced that the United States would build a temporary pier to bring aid into Gaza, days, after the US military started airdropping food and top US officials, received a key rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden's frustration with Netanyahu was laid bare after the speech when he was overheard speaking to a senator.

As he was warned that his microphone remained on, Biden said, using Netanyahu's nickname, "I told him, 'Bibi,' -- and don't repeat this -- 'but you and I are going to have a Come to Jesus meeting.'"