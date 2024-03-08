Efforts ramp up to deliver aid to Gaza as US, Europe focus on opening sea corridor by March 10

Efforts ramped up on Friday to deliver more desperately needed aid to war-ravaged Gaza, with the United States and Europe focused on opening a sea route, underscoring the West's growing frustration with Israel's conduct in the war.

A top European Union official said a charity ship will head to Gaza as a pilot operation for a new humanitarian sea corridor. Ursula von der Leyen spoke in Cyprus, where she came to inspect preparations to send more aid to Gaza by sea.

"We are very close to opening this corridor, hopefully this Sunday," von der Leyen said after a visit to the Cypriot port of Larnaca with Cyprus's President Nikos Christodoulides.

Just hours earlier, President Joe Biden announced that the US military will set up a temporary pier on Gaza's Mediterranean coast. He unveiled the plan during his State of the Union address to Congress after last week approving the US military airdropping aid into Gaza.

The plans follow an announcement by Hamas on Thursday that negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of more Israeli hostages will resume next week, dimming hopes that mediators could broker a truce before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday.