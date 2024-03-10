This Rome atelier is behind many an Oscar for costume design. Will 'Napoleon' be next?

ROME: For nearly six decades, the Tirelli atelier in Rome has woven itself into the fabric of Italian and international film history, earning the nickname the “Oscar tailor’s shop” for its contribution to cinematic costume design.

Established in November 1964 by the late Umberto Tirelli, the shop has been behind 17 Academy Awards for best costume design. Most recently, its artisans collaborated with Janty Yates and Dave Crossman to create the costumes for Ridley Scott's epic “Napoleon.” The Hollywood designers were nominated for an Oscar that will be decided at this weekend's Academy Awards.

“Maybe it will win! Let’s add another medal to the medal collection,” the shop's current head, Dino Trappetti, said in an interview. “Of course, the Oscar is not won by the tailor’s shop, the Oscar is won by the costume designer. But the tailor’s shop has the merit and the honor of having participated to make it win.”

The atelier’s origins stem from Tirelli’s passion for collecting antique clothing. He scouted pieces in the attics of aristocrats and flea markets worldwide, patiently building a collection that now counts more than 15,000 authentic garments spanning from 1750 to 1980.

At the start, the shop featured “a sewing machine, two cutters and two other seamstresses,” Trappetti said.