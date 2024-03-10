The Oscars are (almost) here! Here's everything you need to know

LOS ANGELES: After a winter barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the grandaddy of them all, the Academy Awards, are around the corner. The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for “Oppenheimer,” which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” are in the mix.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year's show:

WHEN ARE THE OSCARS?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT — one hour earlier than usual — and will broadcast live on ABC. A preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EDT. This is your early reminder to set your clocks accordingly — it's the first day of daylight saving time in the U.S.

ARE THE OSCARS STREAMING?

The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. You can also watch through services including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

WHO’S HOSTING THE OSCARS?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time. That ties him with fellow four-timers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel trailing only Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine) and Bob Hope (11) among repeat Oscar hosts. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kimmel said the upcoming presidential election could be a topic for him, he doesn’t plan to a strike a very political tone.

“It’s not really the focus of the Oscars,” said Kimmel. “It doesn’t mean I won’t have a joke or two about it. But it’s not really my goal to invoke the name of he-who-shall-not-be-named at the Oscars.”

WILL THERE BE ANY PERFORMANCES?

Yes, all the original song nominees will be performed on the show. That means Ryan Gosling will serenade everyone with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's “Barbie” power ballad “I'm Just Ken” and Billie Eilish will soulfully sing “What Was I Made For," which she co-wrote with Finneas O'Connell. The other nominated songs include Diane Warren’s “The Fire Inside,” from “Flamin’ Hot," to be performed by Becky G, ” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony,” and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”