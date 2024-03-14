Seven more Nepalese citizens serving in Russian Army killed, toll reaches 19: Foreign Ministry

KATHMANDU: Seven more Nepalese citizens serving in the Russian Army in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have died in the last week, taking the total number of deaths to 19, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs latest update on the toll came two days after Deputy Prime Minister Kaji Shrestha asked Russia to share a list of Nepalese citizens serving the Russian Army in the ongoing Russian--Ukraine war but stressed that complications remained in bringing them back from the war zone.

He also met the Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksei Novikov on Tuesday over the matter when the latter called on him.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of seven more Nepali nationals who were fighting from the Russian side in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"With the deaths of 7 more Nepalese citizens with the Russian Army, the total number of such cases have touched 19," said the statement.