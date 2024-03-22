Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN

JAKARTA: Dozens of Rohingya refugees are feared dead or missing after a boat survivors said held around 150 people capsized this week off the westernmost coast of Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said Friday.

"The fear is for those out of the 151, that haven't been so far rescued, is that those lives have been lost or they have gone missing," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told AFP.

"Let's hope that tomorrow, that if they are still alive somewhere, that they are rescued."

Indonesian rescuers called off the search for any remaining Rohingya refugees missing at sea earlier in the day, despite reports from some of the survivors that dozens of people were swept away.