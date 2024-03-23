Afghan IS branch top suspect in Russian concert hall attack

PARIS: The Islamic State group (IS) has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people -- terrorism experts say its Afghan branch is likely responsible.

Since the fundamentalist Taliban took over Kabul, the ISKP -- the Afghan branch of IS -- has managed to poach members from its rival movement and has repeatedly shown off its will and capability to strike outside Afghanistan's borders.

An August 2021 blast claimed by the group killed 100 civilians and 13 American soldiers at Kabul airport -- just as the United States was withdrawing from the Afghan capital and the Taliban laid their hands on power.

It was the deadliest-ever attack by IS against the US.

Washington offered a $10 million reward for information on ISKP's leader Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir.

Born in 1994, he is "responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations," according to the US State Department, which uses an alternative acronym for the ISKP.

The US foreign ministry placed Ghafari on its foreign terrorist blacklist in November 2021.