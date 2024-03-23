UN chief, at Gaza crossing, appeals for end to Gaza 'nightmare'

RAFAH: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on a visit to the doorstep of war-ravaged Gaza, on Saturday said the world has seen enough of its horrors and appealed for a ceasefire to allow in more aid.

He spoke at the crossing on the Egyptian side of Rafah, where most of Gaza's population has sought refuge but Israel vows to send in ground troops against Hamas militants, despite the fears of Guterres and other global leaders.

"Palestinians in Gaza -- children, women, men -- remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare," Guterres said. "I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough".

Despite warnings that a Rafah operation would cause mass civilian casualties and worsen the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza after nearly six months of war between Israel and Hamas, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will press ahead with the attack.

But his government is under growing international pressure to ease its bombardment and ground offensive, which the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says has killed at least 32,142 people.