'Worse than hell': Gazans caught in Al-Shifa hospital raid

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Around the Gaza Strip's besieged largest hospital, Palestinians have witnessed constant bombardment, mass arrests, tanks and corpses littering the streets during a multi-day Israeli raid, with no end in sight.

Israeli forces battling Hamas militants launched the operation in and around Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital on Monday, saying senior operatives were based at the sprawling compound.

Since then, according to the military, about 150 Palestinian militants have been killed and hundreds more have been arrested or questioned.

And after five days, Israeli forces have shown no signs of pulling back.

"Everyone is afraid of being executed or arrested," said 59-year-old Mohammed, who lives about 500 metres (0.3 miles) from Al-Shifa and gave only his first name.