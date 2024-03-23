EXPLAINER | What do we know about the Moscow concert hall attack that killed 115?

PARIS: An attack by gunmen on a Moscow suburban concert hall Friday left at least 115 dead, according to Russian authorities.

Here is what we know about the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk ahead of a concert by the Piknik rock band:

Attackers in 'tactical uniforms'

The attack began around 8:15 pm (1715 GMT) before the start of a concert by the popular Soviet-era band.

The gunmen used auromatic weapons and set fire to the venue with flammable liquid, according to investigators.

Emergency services quoted by the Interfax news agency said between two and five armed attackers dressed in "tactical uniforms" and carrying automatic weapons, entered the concert hall and opened fire.