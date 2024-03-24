133 dead and counting in Moscow terror attack by IS group’s Afghanistan branch

NEW DELHI: At least 133 people were killed in a terrorist attack on a packed concert hall in western Moscow, Russian authorities said on Saturday. The Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gunmen burst into Crocus City Hall in Moscow’s suburb of Krasnogorsk on Friday and randomly opened fire on people who had arrived to watch a concert by Russian band Picnic that was about to start.

The attackers also set off a blaze that took firefighters hours to bring under control.

Authorities said the toll could rise as investigators were combing through the charred wreckage of the hall for more victims. Over 100 people have been injured and the condition of 44 of them is said to be serious.

The Russian interior ministry said all four suspected gunmen were foreign nationals. Sources with links to the security services said they were from Tajikistan.

One of the detained suspects reportedly told Russian investigators he was recruited through Telegram and offered 5,00,000 rubles (Rs 4.5 lakh) for his role.

In his statement on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said 11 people have been detained. He also sought to link the attack to Ukraine, saying they were trying to escape to Ukraine through a ‘window’ prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border. But Ukraine denied any role in the carnage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined others in condemning the attack. “We strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack.... India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” he posted on X.

Putin rejected warnings about attack, says US

The US Embassy in Moscow said it had warned Russia on March 7 that extremists were planning to target large gatherings in the city. But Russian President Vladimir Putin had called it a “provocative” statement and “outright blackmail... to intimidate and destabilise our society by scaring Russian citizens”