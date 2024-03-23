Putin vows retribution for 'barbaric' Moscow attack

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called an attack on a concert hall that killed more than 100 a "barbaric terrorist act" and vowed harsh retribution to all those involved.

In a televised address, Putin said all four gunmen had been arrested before they had a chance to cross the border into Ukraine.

"I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people," Putin said in his first public remarks since the attack.

"All four perpetrators of the terrorist attack who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine where, according to preliminary information, they had a window to cross the border," the Kremlin leader said.