Islamic State posts video of Moscow concert hall attack

PARIS: A video apparently shot by gunmen who carried out the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall has been posted on social media accounts typically used by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The video, which lasts a minute and a half, shows several individuals with blurred faces and garbled voices, armed with assault rifles and knives.

They appear to be the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, northwest of the Russian capital.

The attackers fire several bursts of gunfire, numerous inert bodies are strewn about and a fire can be seen starting in the background.

The video appeared on a Telegram account considered, according to the SITE monitoring group, to belong to Amaq, the news arm of IS.

The attack, for which IS claimed responsibility on Friday evening, killed at least 133 people.