Jerusalem echoed the pain of suffering on a 'tense' Good Friday

The war in Gaza hung heavy over Good Friday in Jerusalem with fewer Christian pilgrims walking the path through the walled Old City that they believe Christ took to his crucifixion.

Security was heavy in the narrow alleyways where thousands of Palestinians observing the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan flocked to Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, also in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"It is deeply touching to be here on Good Friday. There is a deep sadness you can feel in the air, which is probably heightened by what is happening (in Gaza)," said Australian John Timmons, who noted he had thought twice about coming.

The solemn procession that winds along the Via Dolorosa, or the "Way of Suffering", started at the spot where Christians believe Pontius Pilate condemned Jesus to death, and where his agonies began.

Less than 200 metres (yards) away at Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site, the faithful were also called on to ponder suffering, this time of those under bombardment in Gaza.

"God be with our people in Gaza," the imam said as an Islamic prayer for the dead was recited.