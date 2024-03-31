Israeli attack kills 400 people in al-Shifa hospital siege

Gaza’s media office says more than 400 people – patients, war-displaced and healthcare staff – have been killed in Israeli attacks during 13-day siege of al-Shifa Hospital, Al Jazeera reports.

The WHO says about 9,000 patients in Gaza urgently need to be evacuated abroad for life-saving treatment.

Many are suffering from chronic illnesses. An international medical team has travelled to the north of the strip to rescue a critically ill 12-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press said that a three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar.

The World Central Kitchen charity said the vessels and a barge carried enough to prepare more than 1 million meals from items like rice, pasta, flour, legumes, canned vegetables and proteins. Also on board were dates, traditionally eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was not clear when the ships would reach Gaza. The first ship earlier this month delivered 200 tons of food, water and other aid.

The United Nations and partners have warned that famine could occur in devastated, largely isolated northern Gaza as early as this month. Humanitarian officials say deliveries by sea and air are not enough and that Israel must allow far more aid by road. The top UN court has ordered Israel to open more land crossings and take other measures to address the crisis.