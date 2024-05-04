Canadian authorities arrest three Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar's murder, say more involved in case

" During the press conference, Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, who leads the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said, "IHIT is releasing photos of the accused men in hopes of furthering its investigation.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals, in or around Surrey, in the weeks leading up to the homicide, or anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact IHIT.

He said that the suspects "were not known to the police" before the investigation into Nijjar's death, according to reports.

Mooker said all three are Indian nationals and have been living as non-permanent residents in Canada for the last three to five years.

He said coordination with India has been "challenging and rather difficult for the last several years".

Mooker said that his investigation has relied on the Sikh community's support.

"We would not be at this point without the bravery and courage of the Sikh community coming forward with information for this investigation," he said, adding that he believes they will continue to come forward for any future investigations, according to the report.