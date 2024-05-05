Pakistan records its wettest April at 164 per cent increase from usual rainfall

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall for the month, the national weather center said.

The country experienced days of extreme weather in April that killed scores of people and destroyed property and farmland. Experts said Pakistan witnessed heavier rains because of climate change.

Last month's rainfall for Pakistan was a 164% increase from the usual level for April, according to a report published Friday by Pakistan's national weather center.

The intense downpours affected the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.