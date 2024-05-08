AstraZeneca withdraws Covid-19 vaccine globally, months after admitting rare side effects

The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is being reportedly withdrawn worldwide, months after the pharmaceutical company admitted for the first time in court documents that it can cause a rare side effect.

The vaccine can no longer be used in the European Union after the company voluntarily withdrew its “marketing authorisation”. The application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on Tuesday.

Calling the decision purely coincidental, the Pharma giant has cited "surplus of available updated vaccines" as the reason behind the withdrawal.

They said that the vaccine is no longer being manufactured or supplied, the Telegraph said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said the decision was made because there is now a variety of newer vaccines available that have been adapted to target Covid-19 variants. This had led to a decline in demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.