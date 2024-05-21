Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran's president and others killed in helicopter crash

DUBAI: Mourners in black began gathering on Tuesday for days of funerals and processions for Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others killed in a helicopter crash, a government-led series of ceremonies aimed at both honouring the dead and projecting strength in an unsettled Middle East.

For Iran's Shiite theocracy, mass demonstrations have been crucial since millions thronged the streets of Tehran to welcome Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution, and also attended his funeral 10 years later. An estimated one million people turned out in 2020 for processions for the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Whether Raisi, Amirabdollahian, and others draw the same crowd remains in question, particularly as Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, won his office in the lowest-turnout presidential election in the country's history and presided over sweeping crackdowns on all dissent.

Prosecutors have already warned people against showing any public signs of celebrating his death and a heavy security force presence has been seen on the streets of Tehran since the crash.

But Raisi, 63, had been discussed as a possible successor for Iran's supreme leader, the 85-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His death now throws that selection into question, particularly as there is no heir-apparent cleric for the presidency ahead of the planned June 28 elections.

"Raisi's death comes at a moment when the Islamist regime is consolidated," wrote Alex Vatanka, an Iran expert at the Middle East Institute. "In short, there will be no power vacuum in Tehran; nonetheless, post-Khamenei Iran suddenly looks far less predictable than it did just a few days ago."