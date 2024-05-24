Slain Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar's body was dismembered, put in plastic bags and dumped at different locations

The body of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar who was murdered in a flat in New Town, Kolkata was dismembered by the assailants in such a way that it would be tough to identify it as human remains, an investigating officer said.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "The killers dismembered the body in such a way that it would be tough to identify it as human remains," according to The Daily Star.

Azim's remains were put in plastic bags and were dumped at different locations.

After killing the MP, the assailants skinned the body, removed the flesh and minced it to prevent identification, a report said.

"We also suspect that some parts were kept in a refrigerator. We have the samples," a West Bengal CID officer said, requesting anonymity, The Daily Star said.

According to reports, the slain MP and his old friend Aktaruzzaman, known as Shaheen Mia, used to run a gold smuggling racket until they fell out over money.

It is understood that Aktaruzzaman smuggled gold into Bangladesh from Dubai while Azim, the ruling Awami League lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4, made sure the shipment reached the hands of the right people in India. Sometime last year, Azim told his partner that he wanted a bigger cut of the money. Aktaruzzaman snubbed Azim's proposal, and it created a rift between the two, The Daily Star said quoting investigating officers.