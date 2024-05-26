Turbulence over Turkey injures 12 on Qatar Airways flight

LONDON: Twelve people were injured during turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland that landed safely on Sunday, Dublin airport authorities said.

The incident comes a week after a passenger died and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence and was diverted to Bangkok.

Six passengers and six crew members suffered injuries in the latest incident, when Qatar Airways flight QR017 endured turbulence over Turkey, Dublin airport said in a statement.

The flight landed as scheduled shortly before 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) Sunday, it added.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff," the statement said.