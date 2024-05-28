Pakistan violated Lahore agreement with India, admits Nawaz Sharif

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed his own country for violating the Lahore agreement of 1999 signed by him and the then Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

In an apparent reference to the Kargil misadventure, Sharif, who was sworn in as the PML-N President on Tuesday, reminded his audience that Pakistan violated the agreement that was signed on February 21, 1999.

"On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif said.