Republican lawmakers react with fury to Donald Trump's conviction and rally to his defense

There is no evidence that the trial was rigged. Trump's defense has complained about a $15 donation Judge Juan Manuel Merchan made to Biden in 2020 and his daughter's job as a Democratic political consultant, but the judge rejected Trump's lawyers' request for a recusal and said he was certain of his "ability to be fair and impartial."

Still, Republicans have seized on Trump's attacks on the judge and the system in the New York trial and in three other cases—local and federal charges in Atlanta and Washington that he conspired to undo the 2020 election, and a federal indictment in Florida charging him with illegally holding on to top-secret records after his presidency. Many GOP lawmakers, including Johnson, have visited the courthouse in New York to support him.

"This verdict says more about the system than the allegations," said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been one of Trump's most frequent allies.

The verdict made Trump the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. And it comes as almost all GOP lawmakers in Congress have forcefully rallied behind him in this year's election.

"Congratulations, progressives," posted Utah Sen. Mike Lee. "You've just guaranteed Trump's election."

Republicans shared their criticism, which came as Congress is out of Washington on a weeklong recess, in posts on X, formerly Twitter, in press releases and TV appearances. And the backlash was not only from Trump's GOP friends but from some of his detractors, as well.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has long had a tense relationship with Trump but recently endorsed his 2024 campaign, refrained from attacking the judge or jury and claimed that the conviction will be overturned on appeal.

"These charges "never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal," McConnell said in a post on X.