Trump responds to his guilty verdict by falsely blasting a 'rigged trial' and attacking star witness

NEW YORKZ: Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his criminal trial and continued to undermine New York's criminal justice system Friday as he tried to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid.

Trump spoke to reporters at his namesake tower in Manhattan on Friday, his return to campaigning a day after he was convicted of trying to illegally influence the 2016 election by falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to a porn actor who claimed they had sex.

The Republican ex-president, as defiant as ever, argued the verdict was illegitimate and driven by politics and sought to downplay the facts underlying the case.

"It's not hush money. It's a nondisclosure agreement. Totally legal, totally common," he said.

In a message aimed to galvanize his supporters, he cast himself as a martyr, suggesting that if it could happen to him, "They can do this to anyone."

"I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and save our Constitution. I don't mind," he said. "So we will continue the fight."