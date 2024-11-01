Kamala Harris labels Trump ‘unstable’, obsessed with revenge in final days before election

LAS VEGAS: In an unprecedented attack on her Republican rival ahead of next week's election, Vice President Kamala Harris described former President Donald Trump as “increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, and out for unchecked power.”

The remarks came during a rally on Friday in Las Vegas, where Harris, the Democratic leader of Indian heritage, campaigned alongside singer Jennifer Lopez.

Harris warned that Trump’s return to the White House would fuel division and hatred. “We all know who Donald Trump is. He is not someone who is thinking about how to make your life better. He is someone who is increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and he is out for unchecked power,” she said.

As both candidates gear up for the November 5th vote, the race remains extremely tight in key battleground states. Harris highlighted a stark contrast between herself and Trump.

“If he is re-elected, Donald Trump will walk into the office with an enemies list. If I am elected, I will walk in with a ‘to-do list’ on behalf of you,” she declared. Harris outlined her priorities, with reducing the cost of living as her primary focus. “That will be my focus every single day as the President,” she added.

Harris also pledged to be a unifying leader, promising to put the country above partisan interests. “Unlike Donald Trump, I do not believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. I want to give them a seat at the table. That’s what real leadership looks like,” she said. “I pledge to always put country above party and self, and to be a president for all Americans.”