Trump vows to strengthen ties with India, condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

With four days until the US presidential elections, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump vowed to strengthen ties with India and condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The former president took to social media to send his Diwali greetings and expressed his desire to boost partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as a "good friend."

Trump also criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—the Democratic candidate—and claimed that they have ignored Hindus globally and in the US.

"We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," Trump wrote on X.