Pakistan announces free online visas for Sikh pilgrims from UK, US, Canada within 30 mins on arrival

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK and Canada will receive free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in the country to pay respect to their religious sites.

Naqvi's remarks came as he met with a 44-member foreign delegation of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore on Thursday.

Speaking to the delegation of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore on Thursday, Naqvi acknowledged past challenges faced by Sikh visitors and emphasised his administration's efforts to simplify travel for religious purposes.

“Providing more facilities to the Sikh community is our priority," Naqvi said, adding that holders of American, Canadian, and UK passports can now apply online without any fees. He further assured, “You can come to Pakistan 10 times a year, and we will welcome you every time.”

Naqvi likened Pakistan's significance to Sikhs to that of Saudi Arabia for Muslims. He also announced the opening of various Sikh heritage sites across Pakistan, where no permits will be required.

Expressing his vision, he mentioned plans to increase the annual number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan from 100,000 to one million, with particular emphasis on engaging younger generations.

The Sikh delegation expressed gratitude for the hospitality and appreciated the streamlined visa process, stating, “You have won our hearts.”