Trump is using election lies to lay the groundwork for challenging 2024 results if he loses

This year, he is backed by a sophisticated “election integrity” operation built by his campaign and the Republican National Committee that has filed more than 130 lawsuits already and signed up more than 230,000 volunteers being trained to deploy as poll watchers and poll workers across the country on Election Day.

Here's a look at Trump's strategy to sow doubt in this year's election and the facts behind each claim.

Non-citizen voting

THE CLAIM: Trump has alleged, without evidence, that Democrats have allowed millions of migrants to enter the country illegally so that they can be registered to vote. In an interview with Newsmax in September, Trump alleged such efforts were already underway.

"They are working overtime trying to sign people, illegally, to vote in the election," he claimed. “They’re working overtime to sign people and register people — many of the same people that you just see come across the border. Which is probably their original thought, because why else would they want to destroy our country?”

THE FACTS: It takes years for newcomers to become citizens and only citizens can legally cast ballots in federal elections. Isolated cases of noncitizens being caught trying to vote — like a University of Michigan student from China arrested for allegedly casting an illegal ballot — do not reflect a larger conspiracy.

Research has shown noncitizens illegally registering and casting ballots is extremely rare and usually done by mistake.

Overseas ballots

THE CLAIM: Trump has pointed to Democratic efforts to secure the votes of Americans living abroad as another opportunity for fraud. He's alleged that they are “getting ready to CHEAT!” and ”want to “dilute the TRUE vote of our beautiful military and their families.”

THE FACTS: The former president has himself campaigned for the votes of Americans overseas, promising to end so-called “double taxation” for people who often pay taxes in the country where they reside as well as to the U.S. government.

Ominous warnings

THE CLAIM: Trump has begun to suggest that Harris might have access to some kind of secret inside information about the outcome of a race that has yet to be decided.

Since the vice president took a day off from the trail to sit for interviews with Telemundo and NBC, he has repeatedly suggested, “Maybe she knows something we don't know."

In Michigan last weekend, he suggested there is no way Harris would be campaigning with Beyoncé — one of the biggest stars in the world — if the race were really as close as polls suggest.

“Number one, they cheat like hell. So maybe they know something that we don’t, right?" he said. "They might know something that we don’t, I don’t know. Why the hell would she be celebrating when you’re down? Maybe — never thought of that — maybe she knows something we don’t. But we’re not going to let it happen.”

THE FACTS: There is no evidence to support a Democratic conspiracy. Indeed, Trump fanned fears of his own inside planning at a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden when he looked at House Speaker Mike Johnson and talked about a “little secret” they had.